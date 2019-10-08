Heritage Park of North Iowa’s Fall Fest, JUNKAPALOOZA was recently held, with shoppers finding a wide variety of items for sale.
This is an event for purveyors and shoppers of vintage finds, antiques and repurposed pieces, swap meet dealers, live-stock sellers, plus some of your familiar favorite home-based businesses and other various craft vendors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.