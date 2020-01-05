Four-generation, family-owned business: Weaver's Leather Store

“He purchased shoes for his wife and daughter,” said Tim. “And on another visit, he brought over a little boy and his mother who had come from Chile. The University of Minnesota had brought them to the United States because the boy need surgery to have ears constructed so he could hear. We supplied them with shoes at no charge.”

LeRoy’s most humorous memory as a shoe repair owner was when a local lady came in and asked to have her leather skirt shortened while she was still in it.

“I thought it was short enough already when she came in,” said LeRoy, with a chuckle. Another humorous moment was when someone wanted work done on a bra.

“My father started Weaver's as a harness repair shop,” said LeRoy, who learned the trade from his father. “I picked it up at a pretty young age and knew it was what I wanted to do as I was growing up.”

After all these years, LeRoy still comes in everyday to the shop and helps out with patch work. ”I work on the small stuff,” said LeRoy. “I don’t have the strength I used to have and it requires a lot of arm strength.”