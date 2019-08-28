A four-car crashed occurred at 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday at State Highway 9 and 205th Avenue.
None of the drivers sustained any injuries.
The accident occurred when the driver of a Toyota RAV4, driving westbound, stopped to turn left off Hwy 9 onto 205th Avenue. The driver of a teal pickup truck behind the Toyota decided to pass the car on the left side in the no-passing zone and into the oncoming SUV and trailer, according to Officer Mitch Bartleson.
Bartleson said the truck clipped the rear of the Toyota, hit the trailer and then spun into the ditch.
"I saw a green truck come out of nowhere and plow into my trailer," Tim Vancleve, the SUV driver, said. "...I'm surprised the man had no injuries."
Vancleve wasn't the only one surprised, the driver of the truck, which became a mangled mess, was perfectly okay.
"I'm surprised he could even walk," Deputy Brian Plath, Winnebago County Sheriff Department, said.
The debris from the crash hit the fourth car, a Buick Le Sabre, which was driving behind the trailer, clipping the driver-side mirror.
"It was very scary," Felipe Gonzalez, who was test driving the Buick, said.
