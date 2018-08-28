A former Forest City resident has made history by bagging all four of the major color phases of black bears with archery equipment.
Bernie Barringer harvested a blonde color phase bear in far northern Saskatchewan earlier this summer to complete his eight-year quest for the Grand Slam.
The Brainerd, Minnesota outdoors writer and bowhunter graduated from Forest City High School in 1977.
While more than 85 percent of black bears are black, there are geographic variations where they occur in other colors in addition to black. These are known as color phases and include cinnamon (reddish brown), chocolate (dark brown), and blonde.
Only 2-3 percent of bears occur in blonde and cinnamon, while about 10 percent of bears occur in chocolate. All of these colors only occur in the western half of North America.
“Eight years ago I was having a discussion with the owner of Bear Hunting Magazine about how we could promote bear hunting across North America and he pointed out that a few people have bagged all four colors with a firearm, but he didn’t know of anyone who had done it with bow and arrow,” Barringer said.
“At the moment he said it, I knew I had to be the one to do it," he said. "I’d already shot a chocolate and several black bears with a bow, so I had a head start.”
This started a quest where Barringer traveled North America, hunting bears from British Columbia and Idaho to Maine and a lot of places in between.
“I came very close to getting a blonde twice in four years in the Duck Mountains of western Manitoba," he said. "Then I ended up getting the cinnamon bear near LaRonge, Saskatchewan in 2014, so all I had left to get was the blonde.”
Barringer focused on the Duck Mountains, travelling there two or three times per year. He worked with an outfitter there who had trail camera photos of blondes.
“I had three close calls, seeing blonde bears in person, but could never close the deal with the handicap of shooting them with a bow rather than a gun," he said.
Barringer’s quest gained national attention through Bear Hunting Magazine, social media and online blogs. Barringer tried to get all the hunts on video.
“Especially after I shot the cinnamon, and was only one bear away from completing the Grand Slam, this thing took on a life of its own," he said. "My YouTube channel went nuts with bear hunters following my hunts.”
An outfitter in Northern Saskatchewan, Big Spruce Outfitting, appealed to Barringer by sending him scouting camera photos of blonde bears.
After two in-person meetings, several phone calls and texts, Barringer agreed to travel to the bear camp on an island in Unknown Lake, about 100 miles east of Lake Athabasca and try for a blonde bear there.
The move paid off and he collected the blonde bear on June 12, the very first day of the hunt. A 15-yard broadside shot, and the bear was piled up dead within five seconds.
“The feeling of having completed this Grand Slam was overwhelming,” Barringer said. “I was just in shock that it happened the way it did.”
An award-winning taxidermist has offered to mount the bear into a full body, life-size mount and take it to taxidermy competitions.
Barringer said he still plans to go bear hunting, but won't make as many trips now that he's completed the Grand Slam and the pressure is off.
"I love having a freezer full of bear sausage and smoked bear meat, but I’ll probably cut back to one or two bear hunts per year," he said.
