Forest City's Neighborhood Food Bank outreach climbs during COVID

Since the COVID-19 pandemic set in last year, Neighborhood Food Bank in Forest City has been providing additional food assistance.
Anyone in need of food from Hancock, Winnebago, or Worth counties will get it by verbally claiming their need and answering a few questions from the Forest City food bank.
Strong local community support has helped Neighborhood Food Bank thrive through this COVID-19 crisis for about a year now. The entirely volunteer staff has also made effective changes to best assist and protect everyone seeking their help, according to food bank officials.
Board President Bonnie Nyhus, also a food bank volunteer on every Monday and behind the scenes on other days, praised local community members for generous support. She thanked a surprisingly large number of people who have used their government stimulus checks to provide donations to the food bank.
Nyhus cited dedicated efforts of local churches, scouts, and media outlets for essential legwork to communicate food bank needs and help collect donations and food items throughout the year.
Nyhus estimated that since last September, an average of seven to 10 new families monthly have received assistance from the food bank, with approximately 6,000 total food items being distributed per month.
While a majority of those relying on the local food bank are from Forest City, many come from surrounding communities, including many from Buffalo Center, Lake Mills, Hanlontown, Joice, Leland, Manly, Northwood, Thompson, Rake, Britt, and Garner.
After COVID-19 arrived last spring, Neighborhood Food Bank went from Monday service for low-income households to Monday and Thursday service in April and May.
However, customers did not initially come to the food bank in higher numbers due to apparent safety concerns during the pandemic. So, food bank volunteers went back to a noon to 4 p.m. Monday-only pickup schedule, while improving their coordination by preparing more boxes/bags of non-perishable food items in advance. A few select items such as meats are added to pre-packed foods before being provided to families in need.
“We increased the amount of food that we’re giving out because we know there is a real need out there,” said Nyhus. “We added extra cereal, pasta, and meat. In addition to the amount of food, we’re letting people come in twice a month, instead of just once a month, to get food items. We want to make sure that everyone can have more.”
The local food bank is affiliated with the Food Bank of Iowa, which provides most of its food supplies at a discounted price, and is subject to its distribution requirements.
Nyhus stressed that nobody who claims a need is denied food. If anyone needing food responds that they exceed the required household low-income standard, the food bank still provides them with non-USDA food supplies.
She estimated that at least 70 percent of food is supplied through the partnership with the Food Bank of Iowa, which transports an average of 3,000 pounds of food by truck from Des Moines to the Forest City food bank on the first Tuesday of every month. She said one of the largest deliveries she recalls was a truckload of 6,000 pounds of food last fall.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced some other changes, such as short-term quarantine of some food items that cannot be accounted to have come directly from a grocery store or food supply chain, client curbside pickup of food items, and verbal certification of those claiming need rather than filed paperwork.
Staff volunteers set boxes of food outside for people to load into their vehicles every Monday afternoon at 215 South 4th Street in Forest City.
Community involvemnet
Amidst COVID-19 in October, the local Boy Scouts still held their annual “Scouting for Food” event for the food bank. Instead of going door to door, they established a collection site at the former Goldy’s gas station parking lot near the intersection of Highway 69 and J Street. According to Nyhus, it was a tremendous success with an even larger purse of donations and non-perishable food items received than in many prior years.
Nyhus said that, due to COVID-19 concerns, the food bank currently prefers monetary donations to food donations, but accepts both.
“Due to the requirement of not allowing people inside during COVID, we started making up boxes of food and had them basically pre-made for families of different sizes,” said Nyhus. “It really did speed up the process with a lot of cars coming in and out of our driveway quickly.”
Nyhus said that food bank workers also get food and restock pantry shelves as necessary during other days of the week and provide emergency food to people who need it.
“We don’t want anyone to go hungry,” she said.
The food bank’s many partners help ensure ample supplies. Churches conduct food bank drives every year. KIOW radio sponsors car cruises with drop-off sites for food bank donations, plus other local organizations provide assistance while many make personal donations.
Nyhus said everyone’s continued generosity is key to helping the food bank team support the needs of local communities.
Working hard to keep ahead of families stopping to pick up food items on Feb. 1, about 10 volunteers rushed to fill their orders, meet them curbside and place items on tables for them to load into their vehicles. Volunteers enjoyed helping families that arrived in a steady stream throughout the afternoon.
“I filled in here last year when someone was sick,” said volunteer Jerry Brickman of Forest City while sacking and boxing food items. “I’ve been showing up here ever since. I like getting together with the guys.”
Other volunteers noted an important food bank partnership with the Forest City Hy-Vee. The local Hy-Vee grocery store typically provides enough day-old bread and bakery items for at least 40 people coming for food on any given Monday. The still-fresh breads are, not surprisingly, popular. The food bank also partners with Hy-Vee often for grocery purchases.
Demand for food from clients in the area communities increased after the holidays, according to Nyhus. However, she said it is still hard to tell what February will bring. She emphasized the food bank’s COVID-19 safety protocols, including continued curbside pickup.
Nyhus hopes the pandemic does not deter any area families from obtaining needed food assistance. Within reason, this local food bank is well-staffed and well-prepared for whatever additional needs arise in the upcoming months.
