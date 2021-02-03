Forest City's Neighborhood Food Bank outreach climbs during COVID

After COVID-19 arrived last spring, Neighborhood Food Bank went from Monday service for low-income households to Monday and Thursday service in April and May.

However, customers did not initially come to the food bank in higher numbers due to apparent safety concerns during the pandemic. So, food bank volunteers went back to a noon to 4 p.m. Monday-only pickup schedule, while improving their coordination by preparing more boxes/bags of non-perishable food items in advance. A few select items such as meats are added to pre-packed foods before being provided to families in need.

“We increased the amount of food that we’re giving out because we know there is a real need out there,” said Nyhus. “We added extra cereal, pasta, and meat. In addition to the amount of food, we’re letting people come in twice a month, instead of just once a month, to get food items. We want to make sure that everyone can have more.”

The local food bank is affiliated with the Food Bank of Iowa, which provides most of its food supplies at a discounted price, and is subject to its distribution requirements.

Nyhus stressed that nobody who claims a need is denied food. If anyone needing food responds that they exceed the required household low-income standard, the food bank still provides them with non-USDA food supplies.