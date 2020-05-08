Forest City YMCA to re-open on May 11

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Forest City YMCA will be reopening their facility Monday, May 11 at 5:30 a.m. after being shuttered for nearly two months by order of Governor Reynolds amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

Modified building hours will be Monday-Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 7 a.m. to noon. The facility will be closed on Sundays.

“This has been an interesting experience,” said Bruce Mielke, executive director. “We have taken this time to deep clean the facility, put extensive cleaning procedures into place, and I feel we are prepared to welcome Y members back to the facility.”

Working within the 50% capacity guidelines that Governor Reynolds set forth, Y staff have reorganized equipment to ensure social distancing and room capacities will be clearly marked. All lobby chairs have been removed and the coffee bar will be closed for now. Other areas like the pool area, individual locker rooms and drop-in kid kare will remain closed until further notice. Full-time child care has been housed in one location.

“There will be a different feel to the facility,” continues Mielke. “We are limiting access to members only in ninth grade in the fall and older. We hope to be back to normal operations soon.”

You can find a complete list of COVID-19 reopening facility guidelines by visiting www.forestcityymca.org.

