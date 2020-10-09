Forest City YMCA introduces food planning app

The Forest City YMCA has added Evolution Nutrition to the services it offers its members and the community.

Evolution Nutrition is a mobile app that provides nutritional planning and analysis for those looking to embrace a healthier lifestyle. Users can access thousands of meal plans for a variety of different dietary needs. These plans are crafted by a team of registered dietitians, according to the standards set forth by the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics and the International Society of Sports Nutrition, among others.

Both community members and Forest City Y members can now purchase access to the app along with Trainerize, a mobile fitness app compatible with Evolution Nutrition that’s already available to members and in use by the Y’s personal training staff.

"The YMCA has long been a place for people to come and exercise, whether on their own or with a personal trainer or fitness group. However, exercise is only part of the health equation,” said Bruce Mielke, executive director of the Forest City Y. “Now with the combination of Evolution Nutrition and Trainerize, we can provide a comprehensive wellness experience.”

