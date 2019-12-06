Seeded in the spirit of empowering women, “Dress a Girl Around the World,” is a program making a difference in the lives of girls living in the African country of Uganda.
The program is spearheaded by Rachel Eggum, of Forest City, who is also founder of Hope 4 Women International.
Eggum's involvement in these two complementary programs, helps her to meet the goal of empowering the women of Uganda, Africa.
Cotton dresses, created in a colorful array of shades and prints, with some having small purses to match, are sewn by numerous volunteers from all around the world.
Some are created in twin sets, where both are sold. However, one is kept by the buyer and the other dress is donated to a girl in Uganda.
The dresses are then presented as part of a program for girls in need or at risk in the country.
Eggum said the program started in 2009 when she and other volunteers were taking pillowcases to the country to be used for material. While there, they would also teach the women to make the dresses on trundle sewing machines.
Eggum said upon their return from that initial trip, there had been much interest shown from the community to help make the dresses, but she felt that took away from the focus of her mission, which was to empower the women of the country to sew the dresses.
“I also felt the program was done,” Eggum said, “but then, I learned of someone traveling to an orphanage in Hondra. I decided to send 50 dresses along and see how that would go.
"The person traveling brought back pictures of the little girls from the orphanage in our dresses. I said, guess we will dress girls around the world. I say God took over, because it really didn’t have anything to do with me. It just exploded all over the world. By the end of this year we have probably given out two million dresses.”
In November, Eggum, along with Dawn Thomas, of Lake Mills, and Cindy Shaykett, traveled to Uganda, where they personally handed out dresses just in time for the holidays.
“I do ‘dress a girl’ and the prayer shawl as well,” Thomas said. “I just love being a part of something bigger than myself and being able to bless the little girls who get the dresses.
"Being able to see them in person and get to hand out dresses is like a dream come true. So, it’s pretty exciting to be able to do that and just to do God’s work.”
Eggum said the program not only brings the girls dignity love, but it also helps others by giving them a purpose, no matter their age, by allowing them the opportunity to get involved in this project.
The girls who receive the dresses are chosen by “Dress a Girl Around the World" leaders.
“We put a label on the dresses, because we were told by the village pastors the label indicates to predators the girl is protected by this organization. So, we make sure we put it on every dress. We don’t know if it helps, but if it helps at least one girl, it’s worth it.
"We also provide sex trafficking education when we gather the girls.”
Eggum’s interest in international missions was fueled years ago when she was invited to go on a mission trip to Uganda, helping her brother write a book.
“Through interviewing those women I realized there was a huge need to empower them,” Eggum said. “Many were in polygamous relationships, felt worthless and were subject to abuse. They didn’t know how to take care of themselves."
Eggum said she spoke with a local woman about these issues to see what could be done. That is how Hope for Women was founded.
Eggum said in the women empowerment program women go through a year-long program.
The women are taught about money management and the ethics of running a business. When they graduate, the women are given a certificate and a huge graduation ceremony complete with pink graduation caps.
“They like to wear the caps everywhere, even to the market,” Eggum said. “The first year we had six women graduate. They all still have their caps from 2009.
"Last year we had a march for these women and there was a thousand women in that march who had gone through the program."
This November there were 161 women who graduated while Eggum was there. She said 1,000 women have gone through the program.
