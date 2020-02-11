Forest City veteran's passion project sends hundreds of care packages to troops

Over the last eight years, a project founded by Mark Frakes, of Forest City, has sent over 1,000 care packages to U.S. military members serving overseas.
A financial adviser at Edward Jones, Frakes has been teaming up with colleagues from across the Northwest Iowa Edward Jones region to assemble packages, as well as fund the supplies and postage, which is around $2,000 per shipment.
“It’s all kinds of goodies that people over in a combat zone can use but find hard to get. The military is really good at getting people what they need, but not always [good at] providing them with comfort items,” said Frakes. “These are things that, hopefully, will make their lives a bit easier while they are in very raw conditions.
“We try to get a variety of items in them; paperback books, magazines, pens, lots of candy, homemade cookies, pipe cleaners, Q-tips, and much more,” he said.
Donations of money and miscellaneous items are accepted throughout the year.
“We appreciate all that help and support the cause,” said Frakes. “The Forest City Public Library collects paperbacks for us, and there are about four people in town that on a regular basis stop by to drop off magazines. And my wife, Carolyn, gets on Facebook and lets people know we are getting ready to send these packages off, and people make baked goods to include in the care packages.”
Frakes himself is a veteran, and he and his wife have a son in the military, which is what prompted the project's launch and continues to drive their motivation.
“It’s just a passion of our family,” said Frakes. “It’s something I know is appreciated and I like being a part of.”
The packages are typically put together during the Edward Jones summer regional meeting, with 205 boxes sent out last year and 1,138 shipped since the project began in 2012.
Those wishing to donate may bring items or monetary contributions to the Forest City Edward Jones branch, located at 209 N Clark St.
Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.