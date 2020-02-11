Forest City veteran's passion project sends hundreds of care packages to troops

Over the last eight years, a project founded by Mark Frakes, of Forest City, has sent over 1,000 care packages to U.S. military members serving overseas.

A financial adviser at Edward Jones, Frakes has been teaming up with colleagues from across the Northwest Iowa Edward Jones region to assemble packages, as well as fund the supplies and postage, which is around $2,000 per shipment.

“It’s all kinds of goodies that people over in a combat zone can use but find hard to get. The military is really good at getting people what they need, but not always [good at] providing them with comfort items,” said Frakes. “These are things that, hopefully, will make their lives a bit easier while they are in very raw conditions.

“We try to get a variety of items in them; paperback books, magazines, pens, lots of candy, homemade cookies, pipe cleaners, Q-tips, and much more,” he said.

Donations of money and miscellaneous items are accepted throughout the year.