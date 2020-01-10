Forest City to hold public hearing on proposed property tax levy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“I used the 2 percent [increase] because it is the allowable rate by the state, but that does not a guarantee that we will go up a full 2 percent,” Smith said. “Once passed, legally we cannot go higher on the amount."

This fiscal year the city's levy is $1,656,076. The proposed 2 percent increase would take that to $1,689,128.

Smith said that it was too early to say how the final tax levy calculations would affect property taxes, due to the budget and the tax levy not being complete at this point.

“Overall, I’m predicting that tax rates are going to go down about seven cents a thousand because of the other levies,” said Smith, pointing out that projection was no guarantee until the budget was done.

“I’m projecting our debt service is 4.734 cents per thousand,” said Smith. “What I’m projecting it is not a guarantee until the budget is ready.”

The proposed tax levy budget will be finalized in March. Notices of public hearings for the budget must be published on the city's website, its Facebook Page, and the local newspaper.