Forest City teacher receives regional STEM award

Forest City Elementary School first grade teacher Melissa Taft is the first teacher in the district to be awarded the 2020 I.O.W.A. STEM Teacher Award for the North Central Iowa Region.

Taft was presented the $3,000 award by North Central Iowa Regional STEM Coordinator Kelly Bergman. Taft was honored for her work with educators, schools, businesses and other organizations to increase awareness and interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

The region is part of the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, created to increase awareness of STEM and prepare students for jobs requiring those skills in the future.

Taft won $3,000 for her classroom and $1,500 for personal use.

"It is really an honor to have won the $3,000 for our school and our community to continue STEM education,” said Melissa Taft. “I think STEM is really important and teaches kids not only skills for their future professions but also for their future lives.”

Those skills, according to Taft, are collaboration, communication, critical thinking and creativity, which she considers important. She also pointed out that the sooner that children are taught those skills at a young age, the more likely those children are going to seek those types of professions later on.