Forest City teacher receives regional STEM award
Forest City teacher receives regional STEM award

Forest City School District Teacher recieves IOWA STEM Teacher award

Forest City Elementary School Principal Brad Jones poses with first grade teacher Melissa Taft, recipient of the IOWA STEM Award, and North Central STEM Manager Kelly Bergman, and the Governor's STEM Advisory Council's Kristle Percy.

 Jesusa Christians

Forest City Elementary School first grade teacher Melissa Taft is the first teacher in the district to be awarded the 2020 I.O.W.A. STEM Teacher Award for the North Central Iowa Region.

Taft was presented the $3,000 award by North Central Iowa Regional STEM Coordinator Kelly Bergman. Taft was honored for her work with educators, schools, businesses and other organizations to increase awareness and interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

The region is part of the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, created to increase awareness of STEM and prepare students for jobs requiring those skills in the future.

Taft won $3,000 for her classroom and $1,500 for personal use.

Melissa Taft receives IOWA STEM award

Eugene Rodberg from Kemin Industries, sponsor of the $3,000 presents a check to teacher Melissa Taft, while Kelly Bergman, North Central STEM manager, and Kristle Percy, Governor's STEM Advisory Council, look on. 

"It is really an honor to have won the $3,000 for our school and our community to continue STEM education,” said Melissa Taft. “I think STEM is really important and teaches kids not only skills for their future professions but also for their future lives.”

Those skills, according to Taft, are collaboration, communication, critical thinking and creativity, which she considers important. She also pointed out that the sooner that children are taught those skills at a young age, the more likely those children are going to seek those types of professions later on.

A special recognition ceremony will be held in Des Moines on Wednesday, Feb. 19, which is also recognized as STEM day at the Capitol. 

Taft, who was nominated by elementary school principal Brad Jones, was recognized because she has continued to apply and encourage and coordinate others applying for funding to provide STEM programming, according to a press release.

Forest City School District teacher receives IOWA STEM award

Elementary students are excited for Melissa Taft, a first grade instructor at Forest City Elementary School.

Taft also works with STEM Big Buddies, which pairs first and fifth grade students so that they can be creative and learn together.

Beyond her work with students and staff, she has worked hard to showcase the hard work of our teachers by presenting at Central Rivers AEA Student Technology Conference and hosting booth at STEM festivals, according to the press release.

Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.

