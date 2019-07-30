The end of the 2019 Forest City Swim Team season also marked the end of coach Tom Pauley’s final season.
Pauley has stepped down from the position after 20 years of coaching the team.
Pauley said he and his wife came to Forest City in 1992, teaching sophomore English and a little economics at the Forest City High School for about 20 years.
Pauley looked for something to do in the summer as an extracurricular activity.
The swim coach, at the time, said she didn’t want to coach the team anymore, so the school was looking for a replacement.
“I said, ‘Boy, that might be fun. I think I’ll try that,’” Pauley said. “So I called up Sue Edmonson…and she gave me the job, and I’ve been here ever since, I guess.”
Pauley said he swam in high school and enjoyed swimming then and has been swimming ever since, so he thought being the Forest City Swim Team coach would be a perfect fit.
The most rewarding part of being the swim team coach has been coming back every summer and seeing the kids grow and progress in the course of the year, Pauley said.
He added it was common for kids to stay on the team from 5 years old through high school.
“Many of them became very, very good athletes in Forest City, and that was nice to see,” Pauley said. “We’ve had some that were, uh, one that ended up as an All-American swimmer, Emma Sougstad.”
Seeing the confidence his students get from swimming gives them a sense of accomplishment, which is also rewarding, Pauley said.
“Not every kid has to be a champion to be a swimmer, and I like that," he said. "I think I’ve seen a lot of kids who have grown during the season and afterwards.
"I like to think I had a little part of that as the swim team coach."
Members of the team used to be as high as 80 kids, but then dropped to the 20s a couple of years ago, which Pauley said was disheartening.
Now team is beginning to see their numbers rise again. This year the team had 47 swimmers.
“I think that’s good, as people realize swimming is a great exercise,” Pauley said. “It’s a great sport to be a part of. They’re starting to come back, and they’re starting to get their kids involved with it.”
The Forest City YMCA also has a swim team, though Pauley said they tend to spend more time on technique than the Forest City Summer Swim Team does.
“I’ve always had the philosophy that summer swim team, first of all, should be fun, and if you’re not having fun then you’re not doing something right, and I’ve never really worried about championships or winning meets or things like that,” Pauley said.
Instead, Pauley said he is most concerned as to whether or not the kids in the summer swim team grow up learning to love swimming, because he’s been a swimmer all his life and has enjoyed it and wants to pass it on.
Pauley said he still swims a little bit, but not as much as he used to.
Despite the compressed swim schedule from a late start due to the snow and an early end due to Puckerbrush Days, Pauley said it was still a great year with more 8-year-olds and younger kids joining and progressing along with his on-point staff and support.
Though retired, Pauley now does substitute teaching when he’s needed as well as plays golf.
“I have to keep busy, and if I can work with kids while doing that, that’s even better for me,” he said.
