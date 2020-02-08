Forest City students make fall Dean's List at University of Iowa

Several Forest City students were named to the University of Iowa fall semester Dean's List.
Undergraduate students must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of "I" (incomplete) or "O" (no grade reported) during the same semester to be recognized.
The following students from Forest City were recognized: Halle Hickman, Jake Parks, Madeline Slater, Luke Tweeten and Jacob Wilson.