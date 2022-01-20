Forest City sponsors housing grant application for downtown housing project

On Jan. 17, the city council approved the sponsorship of the Coloff project that would create three downtown housing units in the former Hansen Hardware building on Clark Street. The grant application gives up to $300,000 for between 1-10 housing units.

During the meeting, Forest City Economic Development Director Beth Bilyeu said original wood floors could be preserved in a portion of the project, which is planned to consist of two larger studio apartments and a third apartment.

“It will get more people to move to Forest City or move back to Forest City and get integrated,” Bilyeu said. “This grant is for the creation or substantial re-creation of downtown housing.”

City officials already announced plans to enlarge water service to the building as the project moves forward because city code requires fire sprinklers in downtown buildings. Bilyeu said the grant applications are due by Jan. 30 and that she anticipates hearing back about the submitted application sometime in April.

The brick building for many years housed the hardware store, which was a century-long staple in the community. The hardware store closed its doors there in 2014. Michelle Schluter of downtown business Rejuvenate operated her Body & Skin Rejuvenation business out of the building for a short time afterward. It is an area of the downtown that has been considered for development for a while.

Council members also approved a third reading and adopted an ordinance prohibiting parking on one side of the street on several streets. It limits parking to one side of the street only on the south side of E Street, from Clark Street to 4th Street; the east side of South 7th Street, from G Street to E Street; and the east side of South 9th Street, from J Street to I Street.

In another traffic-related vote, the council unanimously approved of setting a 7 p.m. public hearing on Feb. 7, regarding the granting of an easement off south 7th Street to Mark Attig. City Administrator/clerk Daisy Huffman said it is in an area where school children often cut across the street.

In other business, the council approved:

A resolution establishing strategic goals for the coming year, which includes developing a housing incentive program and enhanced community communications as top priorities. Listed as high priorities are the relocation of the city library, implementation of a program to remove lead service lines, updating shared service agreements , and implementation of the city's trail corridor project as high priorities.

A resolution approving utility work completed as part of the Nerem Industrial Park Utility Installation Project and approving $3,007 payment of final retainage to Brian Nettleton Excavating of Joice. This was for extension of large sewer facilities in the area of the new Forest City Veterinary Clinic and Hanson Career Center, according to water and wastewater superintendent Kevin Reicks.

Letter of engagement with Ahlers Cooney Attorneys for work on the Bear Creek Golf Course management/lease agreement. The firm will represent the City of Forest City in amending the existing golf course management agreement between the City and Bear Creek Run Golf Club, Inc. The fees for services range from $220-$250 for primary legal services and $125-$130 per hours for legal assistant services, according to the letter. Huffman said another firm had provided a similar price quote.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

