The Forest City Schools Board of Education held its organizational meeting on Dec. 9, saying farewell to Bruce Mielke, who had served for eight and a half years.
Gary Ludwig is coming back to serve on the board. He joins board President Dave Bartlett, Vice President Cindy Carter, and members Patt Hobbs, Eric Kingland, Kim Severson and Keila Buffington.
The district also has started a Virtual Backpack page on www.forestcity.k12.ia.us as a way to help handle all the organizational flyers that come to the district. The virtual backpack will post student and family centered and community activities events and opportunities that are open to all.
“People bring in flyers and want us to promote different organizations,” said Lehmann. “We appreciate our strong partnerships with these organizations, but we are inundated with these flyers. We understand the importance of them so we will post them on our website and in our app of the virtual backpack that parents can access. We will promote these things through the Virtual Backpack verses sending flyers home with kids that sometimes don’t get there.”
The information presented would not be school publications nor endorsed by the School district.
“It will allow us to continue to be good neighbors and allow us to focus our resources where we are,” said Lehmann.
Further information on the virtual backpack can be attained by contacting Kristin Heidemann at kheidemann@forestcity.k12.ia.us or calling 641-585-2323 ext. 2207 or 641-251-1135.
