Administrators, faculty and staff at Forest City Elementary for the 2018-19 school year are, front row, from left, Kris Happel, Val Baker, Ally Peterson, Scott Jackson, Kenny Olson, Don Johnson, Pam DeWaard, Greg Richardson, Tom Clarey, Kris Johnson, Cari Lillquist and Amber Kisner. Second row, from left, Gina Laaveg, Liz Lohry, Jodi Fjeld, Jodee Stricker, Renee Sorenson, Alicia Reese, Deb Cunningham, Lydia Thompson, Kim Mollenhauer, Michelle Bunger, Jacob Harris, Samantha Bartlett and Georgina Wirth. Third row, from left, Emily Walker, Missy Erdman, Aleysha Brandt, Stefanie Zeman, Julie Duncan, Deb Kleveland, Ivy Leitch, Vicky Dehrkoop, Sally Agre, Nancy Prohaska, Jen Eastvold and Cindy Hanna. Fourth row, from left, Tammy Egesdal, Teresa Pietsch, Kris Reece, Beth Tjarks, Kat Montgomery, Sherri Lunning, Laurie Wencl, Rhonda Eser, Heather Urbatsch, Lori Rollefson, Sonja Tiedman, Trish Hall and Mona Schmidt. Back row, from left, Amanda Shirk, Jean Pins, Amy Grunhovd, Heather Brown, Jen McQuown, Emily Beenken Allison Klaassen, Allison Moore, Brittany Meinders, Melissa Taft, Tami Dillavou and Lacy Jerome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.