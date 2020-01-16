Forest City School District teacher receives IOWA STEM award

Forest City Elementary First Grade teacher Melissa Taft is the first teacher in the district of Forest City to be awarded the 2020 I.O.W.A. STEM Teacher award for the North Central Iowa Region.
Taft was presented the award of $3,000 by North Central Iowa Regional STEM Coordinator Kelly Bergman. Her works with educators, schools, businesses and other organizations to increase awareness and interest in Science, technology, engineering, and math, otherwise referred to as STEM. The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council was created by past Governor Terry Branstad, in hopes of increasing awareness about STEM and the fact that there are many jobs open in these fields and STEM graduates are needed.
As a recipient of this I.O.W.A STEM award Ms. Taft will receive $3,000 for her classroom and $1,500 for personal use.
It is really an honor to have won the $3,000 for our school and our community to continue STEM education,” said Melissa Taft. “I think STEM is really important and teaches kids not only skills for their future professions but also for their future lives.”
You have free articles remaining.
Those skills, according to Taft are collaboration, communication, critical thinking and creativity which she considers very important. She also pointed out that the sooner that children are taught those skill at a young age, that the more likely those children are going to be seeking those type of professions later on.
A special recognition ceremony will be held in Des Moines on Wednesday, Feb. 19, which is also recognized as STEM day at the Capitol. I.O.W.A. STEM Teacher is sponsored by Kemin Industries, according to the press release.
Mrs. Taft, who was nominated by Forest City Elementary Principal Brad Jones, received the first STEM Scale-Up program award for the elementary school five years ago. Each year one teacher is selected from each of the six STEM regions
It was stated in the press release that Taft recognition was warranted because she has continued to apply and encourage and coordinate others applying for funding. Taft also works hard to make sure her first graders have access to technology and that the elementary students are exposed to STEM materials and experiences. Also that Taft has brought in community members and created projects that involve real-life problems.
Taft also works with STEM Big Buddies, which pairs first and fifth grade students so that they can be creative and learn together. “Beyond her work with students and staff, she has worked hard to showcase the hard work of our teachers by presenting at Central Rivers AEA Student Technology Conference and hosting booth at STEM festivals,” stated in the press release.
Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.