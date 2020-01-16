Forest City School District teacher receives IOWA STEM award

Forest City Elementary First Grade teacher Melissa Taft is the first teacher in the district of Forest City to be awarded the 2020 I.O.W.A. STEM Teacher award for the North Central Iowa Region.

Taft was presented the award of $3,000 by North Central Iowa Regional STEM Coordinator Kelly Bergman. Her works with educators, schools, businesses and other organizations to increase awareness and interest in Science, technology, engineering, and math, otherwise referred to as STEM. The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council was created by past Governor Terry Branstad, in hopes of increasing awareness about STEM and the fact that there are many jobs open in these fields and STEM graduates are needed.

As a recipient of this I.O.W.A STEM award Ms. Taft will receive $3,000 for her classroom and $1,500 for personal use.

It is really an honor to have won the $3,000 for our school and our community to continue STEM education,” said Melissa Taft. “I think STEM is really important and teaches kids not only skills for their future professions but also for their future lives.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}