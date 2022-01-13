Forest City School District is grooming therapy dog to support students

Forest City High School principal Ken Baker announced plans for a school therapy dog at the Jan. 11 school board meeting.

Baker said Forest City Middle School and High School special education instructor Ryan Smith has acquired and is training a dog named Tracker for the role.

"Ryan has been working with folks," Baker said. "He has invested time and is training Tracker to be a therapy dog. A good therapy dog will sense the anxiety of person. It is very calming when it interacts with kids."

Baker said Tracker is already creating positive relationships with Forest City students and is a very well-behaved animal. He did not provide a timeline for the future therapy dog's progression to the role.

Baker also reported that Forest City's Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates program is gaining momentum. He said more than 40 Forest City High School students are participating for academic credit in iJAG, which is offered during the school day.

"I'm happy with the iJAG program from what I've observed," Baker said. "I spent three days with them. Last week there were career exploration activities. It's not necessarily only an at-risk program. It's geared for any kid. I'm interested to see the impact on students overall. I like what they're working on."

Forest City initiated its iJAG program this school year. The program is intended to increase graduation rates, improve workforce skills, and help students successfully transition to life after high school. While it started with a focus on high school students nearing graduation, the district hopes to expand the program to include students in lower grades in the future.

Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said the school district continues to work with ISG and CEG on initial planning for the school's proposed solar energy project. Solar installation would go on undeveloped school grounds behind its baseball and football fields.

Lehmann said the project could go out for construction bids in February, with board approval, with bids received on March 11 and a public hearing on March 14.

Lehmann said the district could "look at a spring start date" for construction with a goal of completion in the fall. Board president Gary Ludwig suggested having an interactive update on the progress of the renewable energy project on the district's website.

In other business, board members approved:

New federal funds policies and procedures manual as requested by the district auditor for compliance with federal requirements.

Employee resignations of Dawn Plessel, Food Service; Anne Stene, FCHS student council advisor (at the end of the school year); Amanda Shirk, paraprofessional; and Inga Nelson, custodian (at the end of the fiscal year).

Early retirement benefit requests, with resignation at the end of the 2021-22 school year, from teachers Linda Putney, Mike Van Oort, and Cathy Kruse.

Early retirement benefit requests, with intent to resign at the end of the 21-23 school year, from the following teachers Gail McCarthy, Debra Kleveland, Dan Rosacker, Teresa Pietsch, and Murray Anderson.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

