Forest City school district eyes innovative therapy dog, district learning

It seems that everyone needs support to get through difficult times in life. That help can sometimes come from support animals.

This is the case for special education students in the Forest City Middle School classroom of Ryan Smith. That is where students are becoming acquainted with one of 'man's best friends,' known as Tracker.

Tracker is interning for a new position at the schools in which his primary job duties are to calm nerves, spur interaction and learning among students, and offer them friendship, fun, and companionship no matter what is happening in the world around them.

About 6 years ago, Smith started to discuss the benefits of getting a therapy dog for his special education classroom with Forest City High School principal Ken Baker. Both of them agreed that the possibilities for a dog in the classroom were exciting, so they actively started the process of searching for a therapy dog to compliment student learning.

"We were referred to an organization that trained service dogs," Smith said. "Almost four years later, the organization had yet to produce a dog. At this point, we decided to move on to a different program that used inmates to train therapy dogs. Everything was proceeding and we were set to visit the facility when COVID shut the program down. Shortly after, my family's dog of 16 years passed away."

So, Tracker was adopted by the Ryan and Abby Smith household, which includes daughters Harper, 8, and Finley, 5. They had all decided that it was time for another dog.

"We are an active family that enjoys taking our dog running, hiking, fishing, and camping," Smith said. "On a professional level, I was frustrated with our lack of progress. Abby and I decided that we would purchase a dog and attempt to train him, so it could become a certified therapy dog that could be used in the school setting."

They honed in on Tracker, who is a male mix breed between an Australian cattle dog and a standard poodle. Currently, he weighs about 50 pounds, is approximately one year old, and continues growing. The Smith family members describe Tracker as both high energy and highly intelligent. He already knows about 30 commands.

Principal Baker informed Forest City school board members of Tracker's progress recently.

Baker noted that Smith has been successful to date in training Tracker for the role, working with his family members and others.

"Ryan has been working with folks," Baker said. "He has invested time and is training Tracker to be a therapy dog. A good therapy dog will sense the anxiety of a person. It is very calming when it interacts with kids."

Baker said Tracker is already creating positive relationships with people and is a very well-behaved animal. He did not provide a timeline for the future therapy dog's progression to a permanent role in the district.

Smith said Tracker has already participated in numerous group obedience classes, as well as some private behavioral sessions. In order to become a certified therapy dog, Tracker will need to pass a certification test. While Tracker has proved to be a quick learner, there are still hurdles that he will need to clear before he can become certified, according to Smith.

"As a high school special education teacher for the past 16 years, I have had the opportunity to teach a variety of students," Smith said. "I have come to believe that building positive relationships with students is the most effective way to promote academic success, and to develop post graduation independence. Having a therapy dog in the classroom creates a different approach to building those positive relationships."

Furthermore, Smith insists that the sky is the limit for Tracker right now. He said the possibilities for Tracker as a therapy dog are numerous and district-wide. Only his level of training, imagination or unseen circumstances might limit him.

"In the future, I see my students giving presentations with Tracker in elementary classrooms," Smith said. "This will help students develop public speaking, leadership, and responsibility."

He continued with more aspirations for Tracker in the future.

"Tracker will be used in the counseling office to help struggling students cope," Smith said. "He can be used to promote exercise and responsibility, and appropriate animal care. Most importantly he will be a good listener, energetic playmate, and a ready friend."

To those admirable traits, the entire Smith family can already attest.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0