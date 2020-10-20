Forest City School Board to mull new plan for conservation land near ballfield

And to think it all began with the abundance of missing foul balls.
The most likely foul ball landing spot for left-handed batters, the field just beyond the batting cages along the third base line at the Forest City High School's field, is a bit of a no-man's land. Tall grass and thick trees have claimed many baseballs, only to be found later by folks walking their dogs.
Forest City High School baseball coach Jeff Jerome, in a conversation with school board member Gary Ludwig, wondered whether 50-60 feet of the high grass could be mowed, making locating the balls less of an adventure for dogs and more of a sure thing for humans.
"I don't know but I'll ask," said Ludwig, who in addition to serving on the school board, also serves on the Winnebago County Conservation Board.
The land is actually part of 17.9 acres that the school district bought two years ago, and that is in the state's Conservation Reserve Program. Here's how the CRP works: In exchange for keeping the land in its natural state, which in turn improves wildlife habitat and nearby waterways, the state, through the local county farm agency, pays the landowner "rent" on the property.
The school district would be the recipient of that money. It also meant no mowing.
But while inquiring about mowing Ludwig also learned that the CRP was not in the school district's name, but rather that of the previous owner.
Ludwig relayed that piece of information to Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann, and then worked with other district officials to rectify the ownership paperwork with the state.
As Lehmann thanked Ludwig for his work during the district's board of education meeting on Oct. 12, he also presented the board with the latest contract between the Winnebago County Farm Service Agency and the district to continue the CRP another year until Sept. 30, 2021.
Ludwig and others joked about the missing foul balls, but also suggested the district plan to revisit the contract.
"We can take part of that land out when we re-up," said Ludwig, who noted that the district had been talking for two years about constructing a small solar farm on the land that would be a nice complement to the wind turbine nearby.
"We could also use part of the land to have a farm plot for the FFA," Ludwig said. "It's right close to the school and that's a good thing."
After this year's contract was approved by all the members present (board member Pat Hobbs was absent), Lehmann noted that it would be good to have the conversation early next year and come up with a new plan for the land.
Which would, of course, include mowing near the baseball field.
