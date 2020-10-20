Forest City School Board to mull new plan for conservation land near ballfield

And to think it all began with the abundance of missing foul balls.

The most likely foul ball landing spot for left-handed batters, the field just beyond the batting cages along the third base line at the Forest City High School's field, is a bit of a no-man's land. Tall grass and thick trees have claimed many baseballs, only to be found later by folks walking their dogs.

Forest City High School baseball coach Jeff Jerome, in a conversation with school board member Gary Ludwig, wondered whether 50-60 feet of the high grass could be mowed, making locating the balls less of an adventure for dogs and more of a sure thing for humans.

"I don't know but I'll ask," said Ludwig, who in addition to serving on the school board, also serves on the Winnebago County Conservation Board.

The land is actually part of 17.9 acres that the school district bought two years ago, and that is in the state's Conservation Reserve Program. Here's how the CRP works: In exchange for keeping the land in its natural state, which in turn improves wildlife habitat and nearby waterways, the state, through the local county farm agency, pays the landowner "rent" on the property.

The school district would be the recipient of that money. It also meant no mowing.