Forest City school board pauses on fully formalizing COVID-19 policies

After readying emergency COVID-19 policies to ensure compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration Emergency Temporary Standards in a Jan. 3 special meeting, Forest City school board members did not move forward with fully formalizing them during its Jan. 10 regular meeting board policy review.

Board members Beth Clouse and Troy Thompson motioned to table a second reading of board policies regarding OSHA’s COVID-19 vaccine, testing, and masking ETS. One board member, Keila Buffington, voted against these policies being tabled, at least for the time being. School superintendent Darwin Lehmann recommended to board members that they go ahead and approve the policies to ensure meeting the letter of the law.

“If the Supreme Court shoots it down, it’s done,” Lehmann said. “Otherwise, we have to have them done by the third regular board meeting (of the year).”

Lehmann said that, for now, the school district will continue collecting employee vaccine status, but everything else is on pause.

“I hate this overreach by OSHA,” new board member Thompson said. “It puts everyone on this board in a pretty strange predicament. If we approve something, at the end of the day, we have to answer to the people who elected us.”

Although it is emergency policy right now, Board secretary and business manager Sara Meinders confirmed that if another reading of the OSHA-mandate-related policies are not approved by the third regular board meeting of the year, then they would be suspended and the process would restart.

“We can table the second reading and by that third (regular) meeting, it basically goes away, but we can bring it back if we need to,” Meinders said.

Thompson said he wants the school board to bear the burden of bringing it back, rather than the Supreme Court decision implementing board policy.

“If it is suspended, it is not enforceable,” Thompson said. The board is expected to take another look at the policies during their second regular meeting of the year in February.

In another COVID-19 related item, board members unanimously approved of incorporating new Center for Disease Control and Iowa Department of Public Health isolation recommendations for persons testing positive with COVID-19. The updated "return to learn plan" recommendations and district policy will allow persons to return after five days instead of 10, provided they are asymptomatic and wear a mask on days 6-10.

“Parents still have the option to isolate for 10 days,” Lehmann said. “If they come back (early), they have to mask up. A reason I like it is that it is an opportunity to get students back in school.”

During discussion, board member Clouse said she has concerns that the CDC has also consistently crossed the line of what is reasonable on COVID-19 policies. Meinders said that when the IDPH and CDC do not agree, the district generally follows the IDPH recommendations.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0