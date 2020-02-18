Forest City School Board approves increase in breakfast and lunch fees

Local students attending Forest City School District will be seeing no increase of their student fees next year, however they will see an increase of 10 cents in their breakfast and lunch fees.

The increase was approved by the Forest City School Board at its Feb. 10 meeting.

“Remember there is a federal mandate to move toward the medium cost,” said Superintendent Darwin Lehmann to the board as they contemplated approval of the increase. “That would have been a 15-cent increase but we want to keep it to 10 cents. Some our increases are mandated in requirement, as this one is."

Lehmann pointed out that breakfast was set at $1.95 for fifth-12th grade, and $1.80 for pre-K-fourth grade. Lunch is $2.60 for pre-K-fourth grade, and $2.80 for grades fifth-12th, and that these prices were still pretty reasonable and it was his recommendation to the board to approve.

Also under the new business discussion were activity ticket fees, which Lehmann pointed out was an expense of officials $25,000 a year. He also noted that the cost to officiate does not include sending teams to events and that the activity account does not operate on its own, so one could look at having a gate fee at high school level concerts to compensate the expense.

Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.

