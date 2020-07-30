Forest City Red Cross blood drive Sept. 9

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Red Cross blood drive will take place in Forest City on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The blood drive will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Titonka Savings Bank in the TSB Community Room, 101 Hwy. 69 N.

To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org.

To save some time in line with a Rapid Pass, you can visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

The Blood Drive is sponsored by TSB Bank.

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

