You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forest City Red Cross blood drive Sept. 9
0 comments

Forest City Red Cross blood drive Sept. 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
blood drive press release.jpg

A Red Cross blood drive will take place in Forest City on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The blood drive will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Titonka Savings Bank in the TSB Community Room, 101 Hwy. 69 N.

To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org.

To save some time in line with a Rapid Pass, you can visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

The Blood Drive is sponsored by TSB Bank.

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News