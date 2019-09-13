{{featured_button_text}}
Sept 6 QC

Kathy Rollefson enjoys a cinnamon roll while talking to Megan Duncan and Beth Bilyeu during the mingle part of the Quarterly Coffee meeting.

 GRACE ZAPLATYNSKY THE SUMMIT-TRIBUNE

Two new businesses and dam mitigation were the main topics of discussion at the most recent quarterly coffee held at Good Samaritan in Forest City.

Forest City Chamber President Kathy Rollefson started the meeting off by updating those in attendance with the progress of new members Kwik Star and Godfather's Pizza.

Rollefson said Kwik Star of Forest City will be opening later this fall.

But Kwik Star isn’t the only new business coming to town – Godfather's Pizza is coming back, though with not requiring nearly as much construction as Kwik Star.

The pizzeria will be opening in the Sid’s Gas and Grocery on the south side of Hwy. 69 in Forest City later this fall as well.

Parks Supervisor Todd Espeland said the city's parks and recreation department has been working on the Winnebago River Enhancement Program, also referred to as dam mitigation.

However, many in the community have been against this project since the dam has been in the river like that since it was last worked on in 1987, which was 42 years ago.

“I think some of the community are scared of this project a little bit because they think we’re just going to abandon the dam and that’s not true,” Espeland said.

The department is working with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which is working to get rid of all low-head dams throughout the state, primarily for a danger concern, safety concern, according to Espeland.

“We would like to open it up and change the way it is now so it has recreational water trails, you could pass through it on a kayak, the fish can also get up,” he said.

Espeland said the DNR plans to spread the dam’s current 3-foot drop out 50 or even 100 yards so it won’t affect either the downstream or upstream levels.

“That’s kind of what a lot of people were afraid of, that we could drain the north end and we’re going to flood the south end, but they have a way of – it’s kind of neat how they do it – they can control flooring and then it’d be a series of slow gradual in elevation,” he said.

The next Quarterly Coffee will be Friday, Dec. 6.

