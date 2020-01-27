Forest City Public Library project moves foward

Forest City Public Library Director Christa Cosgriff is one step closer to getting a new library for her community.
On Jan. 20, the Forest City Council voted to move forward with a feasibility study.
“The feasibility study was done by the company Convergent, which is based out of Atlanta, Georgia,” said Cosgriff. “We asked them to come see if it was feasible to build a new library. We definitely need a new library.”
The library project has been a long trek, one that started in back in 2004, when the concept of adding to the current facility was being considered, according to Cosgriff.
“It has been approved by the new library board, the city council, and the contract has been signed,” said Cosgriff. “Convergent is working to get things in place behind the scenes, getting some marketing information and looking for the leadership team.”
She explained that once Convergent is ready to proceed, they would come back and the library board will have the big community kick-off and start fundraising.
“They are saying we would be able to have this whole plan come out, the campaign kick-off and be finished in eight months. It’s going to be very intense right now until August or September," said Cosgriff.
One plus to the feasibility study results is that the price dropped to $1.8 to $2 million for the project from the original estimate of $3 million, according to Cosgriff.
She said that some residents questioned why the library didn’t just stay at its present location. Space is a big factor.
“Those people need to come into the library and take a look around,” said Cosgriff. “We have a meeting room that holds about eight people and also serves as our gemology, reference and storage room.”
“Yesterday, we had three groups that met in the meeting room throughout the day, so it was a scheduling problem for people coming in and out," said Cosgriff.
They also ran out of space for the kids' programs.
“We have Thursday morning story time and we can get anywhere from six to 12 kids, and you have the mothers, fathers and kids, and that gets pretty crowded,” Cosgriff said.
The next step in the project for the library board is to wait to be contacted by Convergent.
The Forest City Foods building was purchased for the new location a year ago and that when the library board has everything in place, the building will undergo extensive renovation.
“Architecs Bergland and Cram will design the floor plan and the outside design of the building, and be ready at the time of our kick-off. At that time, the design will be brought forward to the community so they can see what the new library will look like and hopefully that will be sometime this summer," said Cosgriff.
"The expanded library will be a great asset to the community and will allow for increased programming for all ages," said Forest City Administrator Barb Smith.
Those who wish to donate to the project may bring their contributions to City Hall, where a library fund has already been established.
Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.