Forest City Public Library project moves foward

Forest City Public Library Director Christa Cosgriff is one step closer to getting a new library for her community.

On Jan. 20, the Forest City Council voted to move forward with a feasibility study.

“The feasibility study was done by the company Convergent, which is based out of Atlanta, Georgia,” said Cosgriff. “We asked them to come see if it was feasible to build a new library. We definitely need a new library.”

The library project has been a long trek, one that started in back in 2004, when the concept of adding to the current facility was being considered, according to Cosgriff.

“It has been approved by the new library board, the city council, and the contract has been signed,” said Cosgriff. “Convergent is working to get things in place behind the scenes, getting some marketing information and looking for the leadership team.”

She explained that once Convergent is ready to proceed, they would come back and the library board will have the big community kick-off and start fundraising.