{{featured_button_text}}
Stuffed animals at the public library

Christa Cosgriff, Library Director and Tom Montgomery, Forest City Police Chief with a box of stuffed animal already collected. Many, more are needed.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The Forest City Public Library is asking the public for help as they collect NEW stuffed animals. The stuffed animals need to be brought to the library by Saturday, Dec. 7.

The library will deliver the stuffed animals to organizations, such as the police department, ambulance service and others, that deal with children in crisis.

Children in these situations need something warm and fuzzy to hug. Receive the "joy" from giving a stuffed animal that will bring "comfort" year-round for children.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments