The Forest City Public Library is asking the public for help as they collect NEW stuffed animals. The stuffed animals need to be brought to the library by Saturday, Dec. 7.
The library will deliver the stuffed animals to organizations, such as the police department, ambulance service and others, that deal with children in crisis.
Children in these situations need something warm and fuzzy to hug. Receive the "joy" from giving a stuffed animal that will bring "comfort" year-round for children.
