Forest City police to host Halloween dinner

Have dinner on Halloween night, courtesy of the Forest City Police Department.

The Forest City PD will host a Halloween Drive-Thru dinner from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at the department, 525 N. Fourth St. A free sack lunch with a hot dog, chips and cookie will be distributed.

Enter at the east entrance of the back parking lot and drive up to the building, where an officer will deliver your meal.

Anyone with questions can contact the department at 641-585-2113.

