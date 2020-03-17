Forest City Parks & Rec closed to the public

The Forest City Parks and Recreation Office, in response to the state of emergency declared by the city council due to the coronavirus, has closed itself to pedestrian traffic, but is still doing business.

The closure includes closing the Civic Auditorium along with the parks and recreation office to visitors and suspending all programs and activities for a 30-day period, according to the press release sent out by the department.

"We will continue to evaluate information from federal, state and local authorities to determine when we can resume normal activities," the press release states.

Parks and Recreation will share updates on the situation through their Facebook page and other social media channels.

During this time, the office will have limited staffing to meet the essential needs.

Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.

