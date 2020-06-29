Forest City paramedics honored

Each year, Forest City recognizes the services of its paramedics.
Here are the names of those who serve as well as their years of experience:
Lester Westrum Driver, 32 years of service
Marla Betz Driver, 32 years of service
Mark Haugen EMT, 32 years of service
Dr. Byron Carlson medical director, 31 years of service
Dale Rayhons paramedic supervisor, 26 years of service
Doug Rogers Driver, 25 years of service
Doug Hanna AEMT, 18 years of service
Clair Olson EMT, 13 years of service
Jessica Cahoon AEMT, 13 years of service
Mike Williams EMT, 11 years of service
Julie Sherwood EMT, 10 years of service
Chris Hanna EMT, 10 years of service
Deann Hanna EMT, 9 years of service
Nicky Williams EMT, 6 years of service
Jan Belica EMT, 5 years of service
Thomas Gayther Driver, 5 years of service
Spencer Armstrong AEMT, 3 years of service
Justin Vazquez Driver, 3 years of service
Katie Thul Driver, 2 years of service
Jacob Brunscheon Driver, 2 years of service
Lee Dutcher Driver, 2 years of service
Jon Cahoon EMT, 1 years of service
Lorrie Stromer EMT, office manager 1 year of service
Kelly Berg Driver, new member
Not pictured:
Jason Smith Paramedic, 1 year of service
Mallory Keech EMT, new member
Bree Hamblin Driver, new member
The Forest City Ambulance would also like to thank the following part-time paramedics who also assisted the Department throughout this last year: Cindi Wachholz, Colleen Dickerson, Dawn Hagen, Beth Aschenbrenner, Nancy Kephart, Joe Klukow, Ryan Schoon, Ken Quinn, Ross Miller.
