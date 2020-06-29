Forest City paramedics honored
Forest City paramedics honored

Each year, Forest City recognizes the services of its paramedics. 

Here are the names of those who serve as well as their years of experience:

Lester Westrum Driver, 32 years of service

Marla Betz Driver, 32 years of service

Mark Haugen EMT, 32 years of service

Dr. Byron Carlson medical director, 31 years of service

Dale Rayhons paramedic supervisor, 26 years of service

Doug Rogers Driver, 25 years of service

Doug Hanna AEMT, 18 years of service

Clair Olson EMT, 13 years of service

Jessica Cahoon AEMT, 13 years of service

Mike Williams EMT, 11 years of service

Julie Sherwood EMT, 10 years of service

Chris Hanna EMT, 10 years of service

 Deann Hanna EMT, 9 years of service

Nicky Williams EMT, 6 years of service

Jan Belica EMT, 5 years of service

Thomas Gayther Driver, 5 years of service

Spencer Armstrong AEMT, 3 years of service

Justin Vazquez Driver, 3 years of service

Katie Thul Driver, 2 years of service

Jacob Brunscheon Driver, 2 years of service

Lee Dutcher Driver, 2 years of service

Jon Cahoon EMT, 1 years of service

Lorrie Stromer EMT, office manager 1 year of service

Kelly Berg Driver, new member

Not pictured: 

Jason Smith Paramedic, 1 year of service

Mallory Keech EMT, new member

Bree Hamblin Driver, new member

The Forest City Ambulance would also like to thank the following part-time paramedics who also assisted the Department throughout this last year: Cindi Wachholz, Colleen Dickerson, Dawn Hagen, Beth Aschenbrenner, Nancy Kephart, Joe Klukow, Ryan Schoon, Ken Quinn, Ross Miller.

