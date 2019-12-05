{{featured_button_text}}

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce traditional medallion treasure hunt is underway.

The first clue was posted on Monday, with total of 10 clues posted by the time it wraps up when the medallion is found or the last clue is posted on Dec. 13.

“The medallion is hidden within the city limits and in a public place,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kathy Rollefson. “We give daily clues and they are read on KIOW once in the morning and once during their birthday show and posted on the KIOW Facebook Page. They are also posted on City of Forest City, Iowa, Facebook.”

This event has been held for the past nine years, borrowed the idea from Albert Lea, Minnesota, as a way to promote Forest City. 

“It’s getting people outside and getting them to see parts of Forest City they may or may not have seen before,’ said Rollefson.

 “It’s a fun kind of thing, reading the clues every day is just fun," said Grow Forest City Marketing Director Norma Hertzer. "People want to see them, they wait to see them posted on Facebook or announced on the radio.”

Rollefson said people spend their weekends researching the clues.

“It’s hard to figure out,” said Hertzer. “Kathy has the same gentleman do the clues up every year, Jerry Yost. It reads like a poem and it’s very well done.”

Whomever finds the medallion can turn it in for the winning prize of $300 in Forest City Bucks to be spent at community businesses.

Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.

