Forest City Lions helping area's youngest kids form critical reading skills

Lions gathered at Forest City High School on the night of Feb. 1.

Not the animal variety, but members of the Forest City Lions Club hosted a fundraising event at Forest City basketball games versus Bishop Garrigan. Fifteen Lions Club members served pork loin sandwiches, chips, and homemade desserts to hungry fans. While not the first fundraiser of its kind, it was an important one for the local Lions Club members. It coincided with their launch of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in Forest City.

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is an early childhood book gifting program that mails free, high-quality, age-appropriate books to children from birth until age five, no matter their family’s income. Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book gifting program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation has mailed well over 100 million free books in Australia, Canada, The Republic of Ireland, United Kingdom and the United States.

The Imagination Library mails more than 1.4 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to registered children from birth to age five. Parton envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading, inspiring kids to dream. The impact of the program has been widely researched and results suggest positive increases in key early childhood literacy metrics. Penguin Random House is the exclusive publisher for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

For their part, the Lions Club is focused on registering eligible children in Forest City and fundraising to sustain the program. At its launch, the Forest City Lions Club received an anonymous donation of $10,000 that will sustain the program for several years. The cost to mail one book to a child per month is just $2.10, meaning a $25 donation would support a child for an entire year.

Amy Ryan, a local financial advisor at Edward Jones, researched and initiated this local project. While learning how to bring Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to Forest City, she discovered that the United Way of North Central Iowa had committed to servicing the local area. However, there were no children enrolled. So, Ryan recruited the Forest City Lions Club, of which she is a member, to serve as the local non-profit affiliate of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

She said the Lions Club has communicated with the elementary preschool program and directly with local families who have young children to jump-start awareness and enrollment. It is estimated 277 children are eligible for this program within Forest City along with an additional 100-plus children in surrounding zip codes served by the Forest City Community School District. Ryan noted that the Lions Club looks forward to connecting with childcare centers in the near future as well.

"I wanted to bring this program to Forest City because I have a deep appreciation for reading," said Ryan. "My mom owned Enchanted Forest Books in town when I was a kid, so I grew up loving to read and having access to a variety of books. I think this program is so special because not only does it put books in the hands of children at no cost to the family, but they can begin receiving books at birth. The data is clear that early literacy can significantly help set children up for a lifetime of learning."

Ryan said that this effort has becoming increasingly important in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. One study by research organization PACE found reading fluency among second and third graders fell 30 percent behind the usual benchmark in a study comparing data between the fall of 2019 and the fall of 2020. The Lions Club hopes to have 100 percent of eligible children in the Forest City area enrolled by the fall of 2022.

The Lions Club also focuses on early intervention in eye care, providing free eyesight screenings to pre-Kindergarten students annually. Around Forest City, people can find recycling boxes for eyeglasses and hearing aids, which the Lions Club collects to distribute to those in need. The sole mission of the Lions Club is to serve others in the community.

To register for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and take part in this free program, families with a child or children under age five can register them online at https://imaginationlibrary.com/us/affiliate/IAWINNEBAGO/. Anyone interested in joining the Lions Club or donating to this program is encouraged to contact Amy Ryan at 641-582-2771.

