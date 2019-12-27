Forest City High School history up for sale

The Forest City Community School District's online auction for pieces of the high school gymnasium floor, which has been in use since 1977, is underway.

The floor will be removed as part of a full gymnasium remodel that is set to begin in the spring or summer. The construction timeline will be determined in January. In addition to new flooring, other major pieces of the remodel include new bleachers and paint.

Proceeds from the online auction, which continues through Jan. 24, 2020, will be used toward the gymnasium remodel project.

“We’ve been fortunate that the floor has survived more than four decades of use,” said Darwin Lehmann, superintendent. “Many accomplishments and wonderful memories have taken place in the gym and we’re excited to offer this opportunity to own a piece of this history to the public.”

The link to participate is:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A total of 200 gym floor pieces, as-is, will be available to bid on. Bidding will be available on 198, 4-foot by 6-foot sections of the main gym court as well as two larger side pieces, which are approximately 26-feet wide by 100-feet long each.