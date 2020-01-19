Forest City High School gym project start date approved

High School Gym project specifications were approved by the Forest City School Board during their meeting on Jan 13.

The project start date was set for March 18.

The gym floor project was bid out at $138,635 by FLR Sanders for the floor to be cut out. HRI will receive $148,624 to handle the bleachers. The district will take care of the demolition. Monsen Painting will receive $19,300 for walls and ceilings paint work.

Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said that some of the remodeling in the gym would include the bleachers, some of which would have back rests.

“There are currently 14 rows,” said Lehmann, “which will be reduced to 12, and the players and score table would be somewhere down on the floor. The ones with seat backrests would have a higher rise, and there would be an added 24 inches to the space.”

He said that on the home side there would be 10 rows and the capacity to seat 528 people. Along with five handicapped seating spaces available on both the visitors and home sides.

Also approved was the location for the graduation ceremony, to be moved to the Middle School Gym.

Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.

