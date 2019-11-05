The Forest City Community School District has announced tickets are now available at www.bomanfineartscenter.org for the high school fall musical, “Singin’ In The Rain.”
The Boman Fine Arts Center will host the student performances at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.
“Online ticketing via the Boman Fine Arts Center website is new for us this year,” said Darwin Lehmann, Forest City Schools Superintendent. “We will no longer have the paper tickets or paper seating charts in the high school office for the musical or spring play.”
Tickets for the fall musical, which are $5 each, may also be purchased at the Boman Fine Arts Center one hour prior to each performance.
“If you need assistance ordering online or if are using an activity pass toward a ticket, please stop into the high school office and one of our staff will assist you,” Lehmann said.
