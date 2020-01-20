Forest City High School celebrates Winterfest

Winterfest, a week-long celebration at Forest City High School, was held from Jan. 13-18.

There were variety of themes for each day of the week for students and staff to participate in. Last Thursday, the themes were: Freshmen – Babies, Sophomores - Middle Schoolers, Juniors – Adults, Seniors - Senior Citizens, and Staff - High Schoolers.

Senior Micaiah Krutsinger was enthusiastic about Winterfest. On the day of the pep rally his peers elected him to speak to the Summit-Tribune about what Winterfest means to him.

“I think that Winterfest is a great idea,” said Krutsinger. “I am looking forward to just spending time with friends.”

He explained that Winterfest is like the school’s homecoming, except that it happens during the winter. The activities include a dodge ball tournament, dance, pep-rally and a Winterfest King and Queen coronation.

The 2020 court includes: Lilie Callow, Kennedy Klein, Jasmine Sanasinh, Audrey Skjeie, Melissa Wilson, Jonathan Warren, Micaiah Krutsinger, Conner Thompson, Tyler Clouse and Kagen Benton.