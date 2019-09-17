Last week, Forest City High School students homecoming week with festivities officially kicking off on Monday with the Coronation of the Homecoming Court at the Boman Fine Arts Center.
This year's Homecoming King and Queen were King Riley Helgerson and Queen Erin Caylor.
During the week, dress-up days were held - Monday – Pro Sports Day, Tuesday — Duo Day, Wednesday — Pajama Day, Thursday — Decades Day and Friday - Spirit Day.
Thursday night was Community Night for family, friends and community members to attend.
On Friday, the Homecoming Parade was held.
King and Queen Candidates and court members included:
FRESHMEN: Ellie Warren (Sam and Melissa Warren) and Ethan Johnson (Chad and Sarah Johnson.
SOPHOMORES: Abbie Segerstrom (Lowell and Kerri Segerstrom) and Reese Moore (Ryan and Katrina Moore).
JUNIORS: Kennedy Baker (Ken and Valerie Baker) and Brock Moore (Chad and Allison Moore).
SENIORS: Calvin Aberg (Brent and Robin Aberg), Drake Bang (David and Melanne Bang), Riley Helgeson (Mark and Tracy Helgeson), Josh Olson (Jesse and Melanie Olson), Levi Wood (Nate and Amy Juhl), Erin Caylor (Clay and Theresa Caylor), Lyndee Jones (Brad and Sherri Jones), Olivia Sarasio-Meyer (Daniel and Shandra Sarasio-Meyer), Abby Wirtjes (Greg and Kristi Wirtjes) and Elsa Yeager (Denise Hagen and Brad Yeager).
Homecoming activities will culminate Friday night when the Forest City Indians take on Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. The game begins at 7 p.m.
Forest City students ended Homecoming week Saturday night with a dance held at the high school
IMG_0051.JPG
Olivia Sarasio Meyer and Calvin Aberg.
ERIN BROWN
IMG_0050.JPG
Josh Olson and Abby Wirtes.
IMG_0049.JPG
Ethan Johnson and Ellie Warren.
IMG_0048.JPG
Drake Bang and Lyndee Jones.
IMG_0047.JPG
Levi Wood and Elsa Yeager.
IMG_0046.JPG
King Riley Helgerson and Queen Erin Caylor.
IMG_0045.JPG
Abbie Segerstrom and Reese Moore.
IMG_0043.JPG
Queen Erin Caylor.
IMG_0038.JPG
Waiting to hear who will be named Homecoming King and Queen.
IMG_0036.JPG
Homecoming court candidates play a fun game of Who knows who better?"
IMG_0035.JPG
Levi Wood and Elsa Yeager
IMG_0033.JPG
Josh Olson and Abby Wirtjes.
IMG_0032.JPG
Riley Helgerson and Oliva Sarasio Meyer.
IMG_0031.JPG
Drake Bang and Lyndee Jones.
IMG_0030.JPG
Calvin Aberg and Erin Caylor.
IMG_0029.JPG
Brock Moore and Kennedy Baker.
IMG_0028.JPG
Reece Moore and Abby Segerstrom
IMG_0001.JPG
Forest City elementary students get ready to watch the homecoming parade.
IMG_0002.JPG
The street is filling up with elementary and junior high students.
IMG_0003.JPG
The Forest City High School marching band.
IMG_0004.JPG
The marching band plays the school song in the parade.
IMG_0005.JPG
Homecoming attendants Ethan Johnson and Ellie Warren.
IMG_0007.JPG
Forest City High School class homecoming float.
IMG_0008.JPG
An entry advertising "Singn' in the Rain" at the Boman Center.
IMG_0009.JPG
The Forest City High School cheerleaders ride on the fire truck in the parade.
IMG_0010.JPG
The Forest City High School cheer squad.
IMG_0011.JPG
Homecoming Attendants Reece Moore and Abbie Segerstrom.
IMG_0012.JPG
Another class float - "Cuff the Cowboys."
IMG_0013.JPG
The Forest City EMS and firetrucks are part of the parade.
IMG_0014.JPG
Homecoming attendants Brock Moore and Kennedy Baker.
IMG_0015.JPG
A class float - "Catch the Cowboys."
IMG_0016.JPG
The Forest City High School football team.
IMG_0017.JPG
A true Forest City High School fan.
IMG_0018.JPG
This year's Forest City High School foreign exchange students.
IMG_0019.JPG
A class float - "Cookin' Up the Cowboys."
IMG_0020.JPG
Homecoming attendants Drake Bang and Lyndee Jones.
IMG_0021.JPG
Homecoming attendants Calvin Aberg and Olivia Sarasio Mayer.
IMG_0022.JPG
Homecoming attendants Josh Olson and Abby Wirtjes.
IMG_0023.JPG
Homecoming attendants Levi Wood and Elsa Yeager.
IMG_0024.JPG
The 2019 Forest City High School King and Queen Riley Hegeson and Erin Caylor.
