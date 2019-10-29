Forest City residents need to be aware of changes in parking ordinances adopted last week by the Forest City City Council.
The first ordinance prohibits parking on the east side of 6th Street from I Street south to the north side of the alley in Block 63 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. every day of the week.
This does not affect the diagonal parking by Immanuel Lutheran Church, according to city attorney Steve Bakke, since that belongs to the church.
Mayor Barney Ruiter said this ordinance was necessary because the snow plows need to be able to get through the street to plow the snow without having to maneuver around the cars parked on the street, and people have not been moving their cars or have been forgetting to move them.
The second ordinance prohibits parking on the west side of 11th Street from J Street to I Street between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. every day of the week.
This ordinance was needed because people have been parking their cars along that street to go to the Boman Fine Arts Center rather than in the parking lots or along the streets where parking is allowed, according to Ruiter.
