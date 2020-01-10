Forest City Elementary gets donation from Titonka Savings Bank

Each year TSB's three branches do myriad things like bake sales, in-branch fundraisers, and donating money to wear jeans on a Friday to raise money for organizations they feel might benefit from an extra bit of money.

The best part about this process is that at the beginning of the year, each branch decides what community organization or nonprofit will benefit. It was heartwarming to see the resounding vote from our Forest City branch that the Elementary School was where they wanted the funds to go for 2019," said Evan Fritz, TSB Bank chief marketing officer. "Our Thompson branch selected the Thompson public library, and our Titonka branch chose the city pool and their community center.”