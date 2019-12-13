The Forest City Education Foundation will host its second annual New Year’s Eve Gala on Dec. 31 at Waldorf University Atrium.
The gala starts at 6:30 p.m. Dinner is catered by John Lowrey, chef and owner of Conger Inn Victory Catering and features prime rib, roasted lemon chicken and roasted pork loin Bavarian, along with numerous sides and incredible desserts. Four complimentary drink tickets will also be provided, and a cash bar is available.
A live band will be featured during dinner with a DJ providing music for dancing from 9 p.m.-midnight. A champagne toast and fireworks provided by Pryo Pete will be at midnight. A silent and live auction will beheld throughout the evening.
Cost of the event is $75 per person. Cocktail/formal attire suggested. Proceeds go to the foundation's programming on behalf of students.
Tickets can be purchased at the Forest City Education Foundation located at 145 South Clark St.
Established in 2008, the Forest City Education Foundation strives to financially support every Forest City student who wishes to attend college or university. The Foundation provides educational opportunities to students, like John Baylor Prep program, and awards scholarships annually to students.
