Forest City Education Foundation receives large gifts

The Forest City Education Foundation ("FCEF") has announced the receipt of significant bequests from the Estates of Norbert J. Pint, who died on May 7, 2018, and Galen Borchardt, who died on March 22, 2020.

The total amount received from the Norbert Pint Estate/Trust was $457,163 and the total amount received from the Galen Borchardt Estate was $119,163.

Raymond M. Beebe, President of FCEF, said in a news release that he was pleased that Pint and Borchardt apparently shared his view that one of the greatest legacies a person can leave is to help young people achieve their dreams by making it possible for them to attain a post-high school education.

According to the release, both men spent their childhoods in the throes of the Great Depression, lived simply and frugally and while neither ever had high paying jobs, both accumulated significant wealth.

Beebe suggested that in addition to establishing scholarships for our young people, there were likely also "life lessons" to be gleaned from their lives.

Norbert J. Pint

According to the release, Pint was born in 1927 in Osage.

He joined the Army in 1945, later attended Iowa State University for a year, drove a grain truck in Webster City, worked at White/Oliver in Charles City, owned an A & W in Webster City, became a machinist in Minneapolis, purchased a building in Forest City in 1961 and operated Forest Machine Shop there (his customers included Winnebago Industries), and before retiring also worked for Streater in Albert Lea and Fleetguard/Cummins in Lake Mills.

He was preceded in death by his wife. Maxine, and survived by three step-children.

Pint had a deep faith and was very active in the local Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. It was said he could fix anything and was a self-taught astute investor. He was a firm believer in young people securing a post-high school education and particularly could see the value of learning the trades.

Following guidelines established by Mr. Pint and directions from the Winnebago County District Court, FCEF will pay out a total of 10 $1,000 scholarships each year for 10 years (the first such ten scholarships were awarded this past May) and then in year 11 (2031) the amount will increase from $1,000 to $3,000 for each of the ten scholarships with the scholarships thereafter to increase by 4% each year until all funds are exhausted.

With expected investment returns on the Pint funds, Beebe said that the foundation would be paying out Pint Scholarships for many years to come.

Galen Borchardt

According to the release, Borchardt was born on a farm near Grafton, Iowa, in 1929.

He attended a country school in Worth County through the eighth grade and like many of that era left school to help his father and neighbors farm. He entered the U.S. Army in 1951, attended radio repair school and operated a signal corps weather station. After his discharge he worked for American Crystal Sugar Company in Mason City until 1973 when the company closed.

He married Elba Fox in Forest City in 1972 and the couple made their home in Livermore where Galen worked as a welder at Jet Company in Humboldt and after his retirement in 1987 they moved to Forest City. He enjoyed working with wood and repairing and refinishing furniture. Melba preceded Galen in death. Galen's entire estate was left to eight different charities/non-profits.

FCEF decided to award one $5,000 Galen and Melba Scholarships each year and the first such scholarship was awarded in May.

According to the release, both men were quite private and humble, but Beebe noted that we can all learn from their desire to "pay it forward" and to "make a difference" particularly in the lives of our young people.

