The Forest City Education Foundation will host a tailgate meal from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, at the Forest City High School Cafeteria.
The tailgate meal will be served prior to the Forest City Homecoming football game against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
Proceeds from the dinner will go to support the Dreamcatcher Fund, which supports such programs as the John Baylor ACT Prep Program, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY) program and academic night.
Cost for the tailgate meal is $7 per person and includes a shredded pork or pulled BBQ chicken sandwich, pasta salad, chips, cookie and water or lemonade. Tickets can be purchased at the door or from a Forest City High School junior or senior student.
“This is a great way to support our students,” Bruckhoff said. “We’re looking forward to a great turnout!”
