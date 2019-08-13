The Forest City City Council has approved the City's fiscal year 2019 Debt Report, which states the City has $12.9 million in debt from revenue bonds and general obligation bonds.
According to city administrator Barb Smith, the total assessed evaluation for Forest City is $221,174,066.
The current statutory debt limit for general obligation bonds is $11.5 million, of which Forest City is at 68 percent capacity with $7.8 million in general obligation bonds outstanding.
Dating back to July 2015, the city has issued general obligation bonds ranging from $1.2 million to $2.3 million, each for transportation, parks and recreation and housing and urban development.
The four outstanding revenue bonds date back to May 2008 with the amounts issued ranging from $104,500 to $3.9 million. These were used for utilities and sewers projects and equipment, such as a street sweeper.
The current total of outstanding revenue bonds is $5.1 million. The oldest bond with an outstanding amount of $115,000 has a maturity date of June 2020.
A general obligation bond is issued by a government and paid from the general funds. A revenue bond, on the other hand, is paid from a specific source of revenue committed to the bond.
Smith said the city is not operating on debt and is not in debt, saying the council doesn’t want to use up all of the city's reserves to do somethings, so they bond for large projects.
“We have $15 million cash ready between CDs and checking accounts and stuff,” Smith said. “This is what we owe outstanding debt.”
Smith said most of the bonds the city takes out are 10-year bonds and are being paid back with tax increment financing (TIF) money.
“We pay about a third of it in cash or half of it cash and borrow the other half,” Smith said. “We have debt we can pay on its own right now, but then we would have no reserves so we don’t want to do that.”
