Here are the Christmas Week activities at Forest City/Crystal Lake United Methodist Church:

Forest City

Sunday

10 a.m. - Worship

11 a.m. - Coffee fellowship

Tuesday

6 p.m. - Christmas Eve Candlelight and Communion Service

Dec. 29

9 a.m. - Adult Bible class

10 a.m. - Worship service

11 a.m. - Fifth Sunday Brunch

Crystal Lake

Sunday

8:30 a.m. - Worship

9:30 a.m. - Coffee fellowship

Tuesday

4 p.m. - Christmas Eve Candlelight and Communion Service

Dec. 29

8:30 a.m. - Worship

9:30 a.m. - Coffee fellowship

