Here are the Christmas Week activities at Forest City/Crystal Lake United Methodist Church:
Forest City
Sunday
10 a.m. - Worship
11 a.m. - Coffee fellowship
Tuesday
6 p.m. - Christmas Eve Candlelight and Communion Service
Dec. 29
9 a.m. - Adult Bible class
10 a.m. - Worship service
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
11 a.m. - Fifth Sunday Brunch
Crystal Lake
Sunday
8:30 a.m. - Worship
9:30 a.m. - Coffee fellowship
Tuesday
4 p.m. - Christmas Eve Candlelight and Communion Service
Dec. 29
8:30 a.m. - Worship
9:30 a.m. - Coffee fellowship
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.