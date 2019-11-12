{{featured_button_text}}
Incumbent Karl Wooldridge beat challenger Kip Murphy with 68 percent of the vote for Forest City City Council seat on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Wooldridge, 44, is the station manager of KIOW radio.

Wooldridge said he enjoys working with the citizens of Forest City on projects to improve the city, such as Kwik Star, the Cobblestone Hotel, Boman Fine Arts Center and Country Thunder, and taking the feedback from citizens to help move the city forward.

“There’s been a lot for me to learn in the first four years, and I feel like I now have a much better grasp on the issues the city is facing and am better prepared for what lies ahead,” Wooldridge said.

One positive with the city council for Wooldridge is always listening to the concerns of the citizens, though they may not always agree on the best path to take to move forward.

The council has taken steps to modernize the infrastructure of the city, from repaving the streets to updating the electrical grids, and Wooldridge said these projects will help the city continue to “provide high quality utilities at a reasonable price for our citizens.”

Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.

