Forest City council cites concerns, approves Bear Creek bridge replacement study

On Feb. 7, the Forest City council unanimously approved entering into a $17,000 service agreement with WHKS & Co., which will now complete hydrologic modeling for a Bear Creek Golf Course bridge that is deemed unsafe.

In anticipation of bridge replacement as soon as possible, council members reversed course on the study after hearing from a concerned member of the golf course, representing a group of concerned individuals pledging to repay the city for the study costs. They asserted the matter cannot wait any longer without disruptions to play on the back nine of the local course in the spring.

The bridge crosses Beaver Creek on the 11th hole, but has been barricaded since city officials learned in November it has serious and potentially dangerous deficiencies, according to a WHKS engineering report. That inspection report noted that steel beams on the bridge have yielded, there is severe undermining under an approach, and there is a complete section loss in the east abutment near the water line.

“It is a good time to get it done and get it ready for spring,” said Mayor Barney Ruiter. “It’s going to be here before you know it.”

On Jan. 3, council members had defeated a motion to approve the $17,000 study, but planned to revisit the issue.

Replacement options include a full bridge, smaller rail car bridge, a large corrugated metal pipe or several smaller CMPs, reinforced concrete boxes, or culverts for which the city may have some materials on-hand. The city will need to obtain a DNR permit for the work as the bridge is located in a detailed study area.

The hope is that the study will reveal the best replacement option, the DNR permit can be obtained, and a replacement structure can still be completed this spring.

