Forest City council approves tax abatements, additional SCADA improvements

On Feb. 7, the Forest City council approved three-year, 100-percent tax abatements for several property owners.

City administrator/clerk Daisy Huffman said that in order to apply for the abatements, it had to be shown that the value of the property had been increased by more than 10 percent. She said the abatements will go to the assessor for final approval.

The approved 2021 abatement list includes Jerry and Dawn Craig, Shawn Torgerson, Joshua Bruckhoff, Ron Holland, and Dennis and Beverly Steffensen. Holland abstained from the vote due to the conflict of interest.

Council members also approved a first payment estimate of $205,522 to Harold K. Scholz for work on supervisory control and data acquisition power plant improvements and a south substation capacitor banks addition. Electric department manager Duane Kuhn said the original contract price was $256,000, but there were some price changes once work was underway and retainage has not yet been paid. He said it is anticipated that the city will now receive capacitors in April for the latter project.

SCADA is a control system architecture comprised of computers, networked data communications, and interfaces for management purposes. The SCADA work will include the removal and replacement of existing communications processors, revenue meters, relays and controls, and communications wiring.

In addition, the council unanimously approved an additional SCADA quote of $25,200 for the power plant to upgrade electric meters for three generators and purchase a computer for the main control area.

“It’ll be a good improvement when Scholz is here and I think we should do it,” said Kuhn prior to council approval.

Kuhn said that upgrading electric meters for the three generators will ensure city staff knows power to the substation is good as additional alarms in the SCADA system will alert staff. He noted that an additional computer in the main area of the plant where the generator and feeder controls are located is needed, which requires an additional software contract. It will help operators effectively start the generators, which presented some issues during a mid-December windstorm when emergency power was slower to come online than usual with SCADA in place. Kuhn said it is so noisy in there that it is difficult to hear and the computer there will improve communications.

It’s nothing like the large, expensive repairs that were completed at the Forest City Aquatic Center before it reopened last year, but known gutter deterioration issues will be addressed after the council approved $53,696 for gutter work, filling cracks, and painting by Pleva Mechanical. An initial price quote of $45,700 was increased in order to address additional cracking and peeling-away issues near gutters around the pool. Huffman described the pool’s gutter system as being in really rough shape. Parks and Recreation Director Sue Edmondson noted that the gutters should also be addressed soon when major repairs were completed last year.

In staff reports, Forest City Police Chief Tom Montgomery said Forest City police officers and reserves will participate in firearms simulator training, starting at 10 a.m. on Feb. 25. He said that a wide range of scenarios will go through the simulator and that it will help officers evaluate why they pulled the gun trigger when they did as well as what they did right or wrong. Montgomery called it “very important training” that is being planned at least two times a year going forward.

“I think it’s a really good move with what we’re seeing in the world today,” said councilman and former Forest City Police Chief Dan Davis.

Council member Tony Mikes said “it’s about as real as it gets without being in the situations.” All council members were invited to observe the firearms training.

In other business, the council approved:

A resolution setting a 7 p.m. Feb. 21 public hearing date on the setting of the city’s proposed max levy rate for fiscal year 2023.

A resolution amending the employee policy handbook for emergency response time and emergency event pay. The change will require on-call employees to remain within 20 minutes of their primary workplace during on-call status. When a declared emergency is declared by the Forest City mayor, the governor or FEMA, city employees will be compensated at their overtime rate (time and a half) for the extent of the event. The council also approved retroactively paying the overtime rate to several employees who worked through the night and into the next day during a Dec. 15 power outage on the south side of town.

A resolution granting easement off South 7th Street, immediately north and adjacent to 736 South 7th Street for Mark Attig. The Good Samaritan Center had previously deeded 33 feet of the south end of its property for aquatic center access. The 7th Street apartment garages extend onto that property, so Attig requested transfer for a portion of the property. City attorney Steve Bakke recommended the easement for garage encroachment, which would terminate if the garage is moved or destroyed. Mark Attig agreed to pay the fees associated with the easement. Bakke and Chamber director Norma Hertzer assured council members there would still be ample room for adding to the city trail system in the area, even with the easement. Bakke said the easement entails 12 of the 33 feet, but the encroachment is less than the 12 feet of which the city could still use a portion for a trail, if necessary.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

