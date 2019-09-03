The Forest City Community Center recently received a grant of $9,730, from the Winnebago Community Foundation, to install six new energy-efficient windows.
The new windows replace the 30-year-old windows in the building, which are now rotting away.
Community Center Director Loren Ehrich said the center had received a quote for five windows in January for the same price when they applied for the grant.
However, when they got in touch with the windows salesman, who had a special sale on the windows, the center was able to get the sixth window for only $83 more than the grant.
Ehrich said the old windows have been in the building since it was built 30 years ago. The bottom sashing is rotting beneath the metal casing, which is trapping moisture in the wood and rotting them.
“Three years ago we went to wash the windows, cranked them open, and [on one window] the bottom sash fell on the ground,” he said.
Six windows of the 15 were replaced Aug. 13 and 14 and all were on the west-facing side of the building.
Ehrich said they plan to install the remaining nine windows as they receive grants and other funds.
Ehrich said he submitted a grant application to the Worth County Development, which won’t be awarded until November and would only cover 75 percent of the costs.
As it is, the center has an operating budget of $25,000 a year, with membership dues of $25 per person annually. The center also accepts donations and is a 501(c)(3) organization, according to Ehrich.
The center will hold its annual French toast and bacon breakfast fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 12.
The community center hosts the 500 Club, which meets Mondays from 9 to 11 a.m. and has more than 20 people attend as well as people who want to play pool.
The center is also used as a venue for people to get together, such as weddings, receptions and family reunions.
