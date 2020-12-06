Forest City committee IDE4All brings diversity to district's libraries

Aunt Marie has a phrase, "If nothing changes, nothing changes."
It's a phrase Forest City resident Julie Missal took to heart. Like most of us, the former physical education teacher had been thinking about the events of 2020 – the 100th anniversary of the suffrage movement and the increased awareness of race issues, in particular – when her Aunt Marie's words came back to her as challenge of sorts.
Aunt Marie spent a good share of her educational life as the reading coordinator for the Wayzata School District in Minnesota. Since retirement, she has given away hundreds of books to the children of her friends and family. Her spreadsheet resembles a small business.
"How can we be more inclusive?" Missal said she asked herself and others. "How do we make sure all voices are heard?"
So Missal, along with four of her friends who all love to read, created Inclusion, Diversity, Equity 4 All or IDE4All.
And they wrote a letter to Summit-Tribune and Globe Gazette.
Our nation is going through some very challenging and changing times. Forest City School District is predominately white Caucasian. We are writing this letter to ask for your help in offering books to help ALL students understand inclusion, diversity and equity for all, particularly in support of the nearly 15% Black, indigenous or people of color.
Missal says the actual percentage of Caucasian students in the district is 88.8 percent. Once the idea of IDE4All took shape, she could feel the rightness of it "throughout my whole body."
Most importantly, Aunt Marie approved. The group decided to focus its initial efforts on Forest City's Elementary School, so they approached the school's principal, who then took the book donation idea to the school board secretary and eventually Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.
They also started raising money.
We've collected hundreds of titles on these topics (Examples: "Jabari Jumps" by Gaia Cornwall and "Colors of US" by Karen Katz), incorporating them into our school libraries. We have received financial contributions and, in collaborating with teachers, librarians and administrators, recently placed an order to provide children with more diverse literature. We also placed another order partnering with Barnes and Noble, and a Thrivent Action Grant to increase even more awareness.
The group had raised $1,550 as of early November, including the $250 Thrivent grant. Barnes & Noble also provided at 25% discount on purchases. Elementary school Media Director Teresa Pietsch did the research on the best books to buy. The first batch arrived in mid-November.
Pietsch said to some extent she had noticed a dearth of books with diverse characters and/or story lines in the district's libraries. She said she used the School Library Journal magazine as one of her sources for finding well written, engaging books for young readers all the way to high school students. Teachers also provided a lot of input and suggestions.
Young readers' reactions so far have been happy and to ask for more of the same, Pietsch said.
Missal said she also hopes to see it change the way children (and eventually adults) treat each other.
"We're planting seeds in the hope that they will grow," she said.
Missal and her group are hoping to turn their attention to the middle school next. But to do that, they need to keep raising funds.
Please help us in our efforts to supply all students with soul-searching and heart-shaping books on these timely topics. You can help by suggesting a book or by making a donation earmarked: "Lib/IDE4A" to the Forest City Community School District. Mail to:145 S Clark St., PO Box 270, Forest City, IA, 50436.
A $20 donation will buy one hard cover book. Please contact Julie Missal, at juliea@wctatel.net if you have any questions.
