Forest City committee IDE4All brings diversity to district's libraries

Aunt Marie has a phrase, "If nothing changes, nothing changes."

It's a phrase Forest City resident Julie Missal took to heart. Like most of us, the former physical education teacher had been thinking about the events of 2020 – the 100th anniversary of the suffrage movement and the increased awareness of race issues, in particular – when her Aunt Marie's words came back to her as challenge of sorts.

Aunt Marie spent a good share of her educational life as the reading coordinator for the Wayzata School District in Minnesota. Since retirement, she has given away hundreds of books to the children of her friends and family. Her spreadsheet resembles a small business.

"How can we be more inclusive?" Missal said she asked herself and others. "How do we make sure all voices are heard?"

So Missal, along with four of her friends who all love to read, created Inclusion, Diversity, Equity 4 All or IDE4All.

And they wrote a letter to Summit-Tribune and Globe Gazette.