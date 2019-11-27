The City of Forest City began the budgeting process for its 2020-2021 fiscal year by holding a capital budget improvement workshop.
The purpose of the workshop, held on Monday Nov. 25, was to begin the process of developing an improvement plan for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2020.
“It isn’t an official plan,” said Forest City Administrator Barb Smith, “because we don’t we don’t have a public hearing and we don’t pass it.
“We don’t get the capital improvement levy. It’s a planning tool for budgeting.”
Capital improvement items discussed, by department, included:
• Police Department - projected budget of $70,917 includes service, maintenance and current expenditures for equipment, vehicles and replacement or future purchases.
• Fire Department - projected budget of $77,000 budgeted annually for water tankers.
• Streets – budget is $125,000 for 2019-2020. The 1997 snowplow is due for replacement, but was moved to fiscal year 2020-2021 budget, along with a Chevy pickup also needing to be replaced. Projects also include repaving N. 13th St. out of reserves in the 2020-2021 budget year. In addition, a new item added - a Holland Utility Tractor. For the past four years, the department borrows one from the Parks and Recreation Department. The expenditure would be split, making each department responsible for $25,000.
You have free articles remaining.
• Public Library - budget of $5,000 for the next five fiscal years for computers.
• Parks and Recreation Department - projected budget is $37,550, along with a transfer of $25,000, for a projected total of $77,000.
• Cemetery - projected budget is $3,000 in reserve for the next five fiscal years for mower purchase and labor to fill cracks and replace street 17 signs within 11 or 12 sections.
• City Hall - projected budget is $2,000 for expenditures of computer replacement, phones and replacement of server, which is projected at $6,000 as well as other office equipment, with a reserve transfer of $10,000 for 2020-2021.
• Water Department - projected budget is $115,000 along with reserve transfer of $130,000 for capital projects for future of dump station repairs in 2020-2021. Other expenditures in a budget for $50,000 included a dog fence, shower house and water mains, playground at Pammel Park and trail/rental of kayaks and/or canoes for 2022 projected at $10,000.
• Sewer Department - expenditures projected at $75,000
The Economic Development Group of Forest City will award $75,000 to the City of Forest City, from a grant received, to be used for the dam project.
With no decisions being made during the workshop, the items will be on the agenda for the next Forest City City Council meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.