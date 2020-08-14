You have permission to edit this article.
Forest City Chamber's golf tourney set for Aug. 31
Forest City Chamber's golf tourney set for Aug. 31

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 18th Annual Golf Tournament on Aug. 31. It will be held at the Bear Creek Golf Course in Forest City with a shotgun start at 5 p.m.

The Golf Tournament will have hole games or prizes at every hole with grand prizes for 1st and 2nd flight winners. Registration costs $120 for a 4-person team. Meals are included in the fee, cart rental is not included.

Geese at Bear Creek

Bear Creek Golf Course. 

Registering a golf team can be done by calling the Forest City Chamber of Commerce at 641-585-2092 or use the link: https://forms.gle/VkjNUnV832VPKc4c6.

New to this year is a Bags Tournament, which costs $20 for a 2-person team and will have a grand prize of 50% of the total Bags Tournament registration fees collected. Meals can be purchased for $10/person.

Registering a bags team can be done by calling the Forest City Chamber of Commerce at 641-585-2092 or use the link: https://forms.gle/wAzhkQBbS22qDjuV6.

