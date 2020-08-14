Forest City Chamber's golf tourney set for Aug. 31

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 18th Annual Golf Tournament on Aug. 31. It will be held at the Bear Creek Golf Course in Forest City with a shotgun start at 5 p.m.

The Golf Tournament will have hole games or prizes at every hole with grand prizes for 1st and 2nd flight winners. Registration costs $120 for a 4-person team. Meals are included in the fee, cart rental is not included.

Registering a golf team can be done by calling the Forest City Chamber of Commerce at 641-585-2092 or use the link: https://forms.gle/VkjNUnV832VPKc4c6.

New to this year is a Bags Tournament, which costs $20 for a 2-person team and will have a grand prize of 50% of the total Bags Tournament registration fees collected. Meals can be purchased for $10/person.

Registering a bags team can be done by calling the Forest City Chamber of Commerce at 641-585-2092 or use the link: https://forms.gle/wAzhkQBbS22qDjuV6.

